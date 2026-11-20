India’s foreign exchange (Fx) reserves declined by $14.21 billion to $705.34 billion during the week ended November 13, according to the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The total reserves stood at $719.55 billion in the previous week ended November 6.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, declined by $7.90 billion to $583.45 billion during the reported week. FCAs, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

“There was dollar sale of $1.57 billion and rest is revaluation loss led by gold,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist, IDFC First Bank.

Gold reserves declined by $6.18 billion to $98.61 billion during the reported week, while special drawing rights (SDRs) fell by $92 million to $18.52 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell by $32 million to $4.76 billion, the RBI data showed. The total reserves are now about $80.4 billion below the all-time high of $785.7 billion touched in the week ended September 4, after significant foreign currency inflows through a special concessional swap scheme for diaspora deposits. The previous week’s rise had been driven mainly by gold, which gained $2.205 billion. The rupee was under pressure from rising US Treasury yields during the week. On November 12, it closed 0.37 l per cent lower at 94.04 per dollar. Dealers cited dollar buying by state-run banks ahead of the Consumer Price Index data release.