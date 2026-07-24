India's forex reserves rise to $676.24 bn on higher foreign currency assets

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.08 billion to $676.24 billion during the week ended July 17, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The total reserves increased due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, by $4.55 billion to $551.06 billion during the reported week. However, the gain was partly offset by a decline in gold reserves.

Gold reserves fell by $3.48 billion to $101.75 billion during the week.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $44 million to $18.67 billion, while India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $32 million to $4.76 billion.