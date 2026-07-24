India's forex reserves rise to $676.24 bn on higher foreign currency assets
The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.08 billion in the week ended July 17 as gains in foreign currency assets offset a decline in gold reserves
The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.08 billion in the week ended July 17 as gains in foreign currency assets offset a decline in gold reserves
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 7:35 PM IST