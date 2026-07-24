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India's forex reserves rise to $676.24 bn on higher foreign currency assets

The country's foreign exchange reserves increased by $1.08 billion in the week ended July 17 as gains in foreign currency assets offset a decline in gold reserves

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Representative image | Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 8:30 PM IST
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India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $1.08 billion to $676.24 billion during the week ended July 17, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
 
The total reserves increased due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, by $4.55 billion to $551.06 billion during the reported week. However, the gain was partly offset by a decline in gold reserves.
 
Gold reserves fell by $3.48 billion to $101.75 billion during the week.
 
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $44 million to $18.67 billion, while India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $32 million to $4.76 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :india forex reserveIndia forex reservesForex reserves

First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

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