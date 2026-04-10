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India's forex reserves jump $9 bn to $697.1 bn in week ended April 3

In the previous reporting week, overall forex reserves had dropped by $10.28 billion to $688.05 billion

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Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 5:42 PM IST
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India's forex reserves jumped by $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion during the week ended April 3, the RBI said on Friday.
 
In the previous reporting week, overall forex reserves had dropped by $10.28 billion to $688.05 billion.
 
India's foreign exchange reserves had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia conflict.
 
For the week ended April 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.784 billion to $552.856 billion, the central bank's data showed.
 
Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.
 
The value of gold reserves increased by $7.221 billion to $120.742 billion during the week, the RBI said.
 
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by $58 million to $18.707 billion, the apex bank said.
 
India's reserve position with the IMF remained unchanged at $4.816 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.
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Topics :Forex Foreign exchange reserveRBI

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 5:30 PM IST

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