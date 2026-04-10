India's forex reserves jump $9 bn to $697.1 bn in week ended April 3

India's forex reserves jumped by $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion during the week ended April 3, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, overall forex reserves had dropped by $10.28 billion to $688.05 billion.

India's foreign exchange reserves had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia conflict.

For the week ended April 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.784 billion to $552.856 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.