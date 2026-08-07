Forex reserves surge $10.5 bn, highest weekly gain in over six months

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $10.51 billion to $692.87 billion during the week ended 31 July, the highest weekly gain since 30 January, due to a rise in foreign currency assets and gold reserves, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, increased by $8.75 billion to $564.68 billion during the reported week. FCAs, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves.

Gold reserves rose by $1.69 billion to $104.74 billion during the week.

Market participants said the RBI bought around $4.1 billion during the reported week, with the remainder of the increase in FCAs attributed largely to revaluation gains as the dollar weakened during the week. Gold reserves also reflected revaluation gains, they said. “Based on our estimates, the RBI’s net dollar purchases were around $4.1 billion, while the rest of the increase in reserves was largely due to revaluation gains, including from gold. The $4.1 billion represents actual dollar buying,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank. Total inflows through FCNR(B), ECB and OFCB stood at around $40.8 billion as of 31 July, RBI data showed. However, only around half of these flows appear to have translated into actual dollar purchases by the RBI. This is because the RBI has been allowing its existing forward positions to mature and has also been selling dollars in the spot market to contain rupee depreciation, market participants said.

“There is also a lag in the swap process. For instance, when FCNR(B) dollars come into a bank, there can be a delay of a few days before the bank can swap them with the RBI, as each bank has a designated day in the week for accessing the swap window. Therefore, not all the inflows received by July 31 would necessarily have been swapped with the RBI by that date,” said a market participant. Special drawing rights (SDRs) increased by $48 million to $18.67 billion. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also rose by $28 million to $4.78 billion, RBI data showed.