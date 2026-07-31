Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves rise to $682.35 bn on higher foreign currency assets

India's forex reserves rise to $682.35 bn on higher foreign currency assets

Foreign exchange reserves increased by $6.12 billion during the week ended July 24 as foreign currency assets and gold reserves recorded an increase

Forex reserves
Representative image
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $6.12 billion to $682.35 billion during the week ended July 24, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
 
The total reserves increased due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), the largest component of the reserves, by $4.87 billion to $555.93 billion during the reported week. Gold reserves also increased by $1.31 billion during the week.
 
Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $53 million to $18.62 billion, while India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $11 million to $4.75 billion.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre keeps fiscal deficit in check in Q1 despite West Asia crisis

Cabinet clears revised captive port berth policy to spur investment

Over 55 million income tax returns filed by Friday noon: IT department

Rising heat poses growing risk to India's economy, jobs: World Bank

State capex utilisation eases in Q1FY27, remains mid-range over six years

Topics :india forex reserveIndia's forex resreveForex reserves

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:11 PM IST

Next Story