India's free trade agreement pipeline could cover 75% of exports

Nearly three-fourths of India’s annual merchandise exports could receive preferential market access if New Delhi concludes all the trade agreements currently under negotiation, according to commerce department data. This would mark a sharp expansion from the 27.4 per cent of exports currently covered by trade agreements.

India has concluded eight trade agreements over the past six years and is negotiating more than 10 others, as it seeks to diversify trade and widen market access for domestic exporters. In the current financial year, it has implemented three free trade agreements (FTAs), with Oman, the United Kingdom (UK) and New Zealand.