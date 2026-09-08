India's fuel demand fell 2.8% in August despite higher petrol, diesel sales
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.61 million metric tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.61 million metric tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed
India's fuel demand fell 2.8% in Aug compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.61 million metric tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.2% higher from a year earlier at 3.84 million metric tons.
Diesel consumption was up 6.8% and totaled 7.02 million metric tons in Aug.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 17.2% to 2.35 million metric tons, while naphtha sales fell 22.3% to 0.83 million metric tons.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 19.8% up, while fuel oil use edged up 4.8% in Aug.
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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 2:26 PM IST