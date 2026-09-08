India's fuel demand fell ​2.8% in Aug compared ​with the same month last ‌year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.61 million metric tons, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, ‌or petrol, were 8.2% higher from a year earlier at 3.84 million metric tons.

Diesel consumption was up 6.8% and totaled 7.02 million metric ​tons in Aug.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) ‌sales decreased 17.2% to 2.35 million ​metric ‌tons, while naphtha sales fell 22.3% ‌to 0.83 million metric tons.

Sales of bitumen, used ‌for making ​roads, were ​19.8% up, while fuel oil use edged up 4.8% ‌in ​Aug.