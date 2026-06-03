India's fuel demand outlook hit by price hikes, slowing industrial activity

India is expected to see less growth in gasoline and diesel demand this year after a series of price hikes last month that reflect higher oil ​costs triggered by the Iran war, with early signs of stress already visible ​in the trucking sector.

State retailers Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum implemented four rounds of price hikes ‌since mid-May after holding off earlier due to elections. Gasoline prices are now 7.8 per cent higher while those for diesel are up 8.6 per cent.

Analysts say there could be more price increases that are likely to dampen demand further, given that the retailers are still selling the fuels below market rates and are losing a combined 5.5 billion rupees ($57 million) daily.

Slowing growth in fuel sales for India, the world's third-largest importer and consumer, is set to dampen the outlook for global demand now that transportation fuel consumption in China has peaked. "We expect India's gasoline demand growth to drop to around 3.5-3.7 per cent in 2026 amid reduced discretionary driving," said Dylan Sim, an analyst at FGE NexantECA. That compares with an earlier estimate of 4 per cent growth. The consultancy has also cut its forecast for growth in diesel demand ‌to 2 per cent from 2.5 per cent. Moody's Indian rating arm Icra has revised down its forecast for gasoline demand growth for this financial year to 3 per cent to 4 per cent, compared with 5 per cent to 6 per cent before the war. For diesel, it expects demand to stay flat or shrink versus an earlier projection of 2 per cent to 3 per cent growth.

Prashant Vashisth, senior vice president at Icra, said that the diesel and gasoline price hikes could exacerbate inflation which could hurt end-user demand. Increases in logistics and shipping costs, also stemming from the West Asia conflict, could lead to "weak industry growth which would negatively impact diesel demand," he added. Truckers affected ​by less industrial activity Global oil prices have surged 40 per cent to trade near $100 a barrel since the war restricted shipments through the ‌Strait of Hormuz, which used to see a fifth of the world's oil supplies pass through before the conflict. Signs of lower diesel demand due to slower industrial activity have emerged in the trucking sector.