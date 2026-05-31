India's fuel exports may revive after slumping amid Ukraine, Iran conflicts

India’s fuel exports reached a record monthly low in May because of the combined effects of the wars in Ukraine and West Asia — even as prices of transport fuels surged globally after the conflicts disrupted shipments, according to shipping data. But there may be a rebound after some Western nations facing shortages start reconsidering sanctions on fuels made from Russian crude oil, two senior refining officials said.

Overseas fuel sales accounted for 10.2 per cent of India’s gross exports by value this April, compared to 6.2 per cent a year earlier — prior to the attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States this March, reflecting the importance of energy exports to the Indian exchequer now because of a hit to overall product exports.

A slump in exports also pinches Reliance Industries, the country’s biggest exporter of petroleum products, which accounted for 88 per cent of India’s fuel exports in May. A senior refining official said that New Delhi’s insistence on diverting domestic oil product output to the local market was hurting overseas sales. Reliance declined to comment on market matters. The decline in fuel exports, which accounted for a tenth of India’s overall gross export earnings, comes even as the rupee depreciated by 7 per cent this year to a record low against the dollar and overall trade was hurt by the war in West Asia. The conflict has eliminated supplies of around 18 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil and oil products from West Asia, accounting for around 17 per cent of global supplies, according to estimates by the UK market information provider Energy Intelligence.

Shipments of diesel, jet fuel and petrol, among others, declined by around 9 per cent to 850,000 bpd from 932,000 bpd in April and by 33 per cent from 1.27 million bpd a year earlier, according to industry data provider Kpler as of Sunday. Reliance exported 746,000 bpd during the period, with the rest distributed among Indian Oil and MRPL among others. That compares to 946,000 bpd of overseas fuel sales by Reliance a year earlier, accounting for 74 per cent of total exports. India’s exports declined by 420,000 bpd in May from a year earlier, which amounts to around $1.8-$2 billion in lost revenues based on May prices of fuels, according to Business Standard calculations based on data from ship-tracking agencies and the Oil Ministry.

The slump in exports comes amid a sharp increase in diesel, petrol and jet fuel prices. Petrol averaged $131 per barrel in May and diesel $150 on free-on-board basis, after excluding freight and insurance, compared to $75 and $76 per barrel a year earlier, respectively, according to price data from PPAC. In April, for which official data is available, 3.4 million tonnes of oil product exports fetched India $4.4 billion in revenues compared to just $2.4 billion a year earlier from 4 million tonnes of overseas fuel sales. The government imposed a windfall gains tax of Rs 1 per litre effective June 1, compared to Rs 3 per litre in the previous fortnight on the export of petrol. It reduced the levy on diesel to Rs 13.5 per litre from Rs 16.5 per litre and on jet fuel to Rs 9.5 per litre from Rs 16 per litre. The tax is adjusted every fortnight depending on global prices of the fuels.

Rebound in sales Senior refining officials said that resumption of supplies of diesel, petrol and jet fuel to the United Kingdom, and possibly Europe, may revive overseas sales of Indian fuels. The UK and Europe had barred imports of oil products made from Russian crude oil. India exported 261,000 bpd of fuels to Europe last year, which shrank to 53,000 bpd after the European Union (EU) suspended imports of fuels made from Russian crude oil from January, according to ship-tracking data. It exported 36,000 bpd to the UK last year and none this year. The UK, an important destination for Indian jet fuel, has suspended plans to cease imports of jet fuel and diesel made from Russian crude, fearing shortages and price spikes created by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and the US — reopening a market for Indian exporters, according to Energy Intelligence. Europe may be next, a senior refining official said.

The EU had barred imports of fuels using Russian crude oil since January this year, causing a setback to Indian exporters. But a squeeze in supplies of diesel and jet fuel from the war in West Asia and the bombing of Russian refineries by Ukraine is prompting a rethink in Brussels, the official said. India's exports of fuels 2025 May-25 May-26 Reliance 909 946 746 MRPL 124 105 25 Nayara Energy 116 111 Nil Overall exports 1295 1271 850