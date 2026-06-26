India's FY27 GDP growth seen at 6.6-6.8% as energy prices ease: EY

India's economy is expected to grow at 6.6-6.8 per cent in the current fiscal, and a gradual normalisation of global energy markets is expected to ease supply-side pressures, improve cost conditions, and support growth and inflation outcomes during FY27, EY Economy Watch said on Friday.

Considering the recent geopolitical developments, if global crude prices settle at relatively lower levels and shipments through the Strait of Hormuz normalise, the positive momentum of India's growth prospects is likely to be restored, the report said.

"We expect, in FY27, real GDP growth at 6.6-6.8 per cent, CPI inflation at 4.5 per cent, nominal GDP growth at 12.5 per cent, Government of India fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent and current account deficit at 1.5 per cent of GDP," EY Economy Watch said.

It said India continues to demonstrate strong economic resilience despite external uncertainties, underpinned by robust domestic economic fundamentals and sustained private sector activity. A gradual normalisation of global energy markets is expected to ease supply-side pressures, improve cost conditions, and support both growth and inflation outcomes during FY27, it said. Inflation is expected to remain broadly manageable at around 4.5 per cent, supported by moderating commodity prices and improving supply conditions. A moderation in global energy prices and improved external conditions are expected to support the external sector, with the current account deficit projected at 1.5 per cent of GDP.