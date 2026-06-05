India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4 FY26 despite ongoing West Asia crisis

India’s economy expanded 7.8 per cent in the March quarter of 2025-26, comfortably surpassing expectations and suggesting that the West Asia crisis had only a limited effect on economic activity, according to provisional national accounts data released on Friday. Economists, however, cautioned that the fallout from the ongoing crisis and the potential impact of El Niño could pose risks to growth in 2026-27.

The March-quarter growth rate was well above the Reserve Bank of India’s estimate of 7 per cent. It also exceeded the 7.2 per cent forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters and Bloomberg.

The statistics office also revised FY26 growth upwards by 10 basis points to 7.7 per cent from its February estimate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s strong growth momentum reflected the economy’s underlying resilience, the success of structural reforms and the efforts of 1.4 billion Indians. “We shall leave no stone unturned to further ‘Ease of Living’, ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and increase opportunities for our youth,” he said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government remained “committed to further drive the ‘Reform Express’ with decisive policy measures to ensure positive economic momentum amid the global challenges”. Growth in the fourth quarter was underpinned by double-digit expansion in the trade, hotels and transport sector, which grew 12.5 per cent, its fastest pace in 12 quarters. Financial, real estate and professional services also recorded double-digit growth of 10.4 per cent for a third consecutive quarter.

Agricultural growth accelerated to 3.6 per cent in the March quarter, supported by a stronger rabi harvest. Mining expanded 5.4 per cent, electricity 4.1 per cent and construction 8.4 per cent, all marking an improvement from the previous quarter. Manufacturing, however, acted as a drag on overall growth. The sector expanded 7.3 per cent, slipping back into single-digit territory after posting double-digit growth for five consecutive quarters. On the demand side, the economy was driven by a sharp rise in investment. Gross fixed capital formation grew 10.8 per cent, registering double-digit growth for the first time in at least 12 quarters. Private final consumption expenditure remained robust at 7.1 per cent, although growth moderated sequentially.

Government final consumption expenditure rose a modest 4.9 per cent during the quarter as both the Centre and the states focused on adhering to fiscal deficit targets. Net exports recorded a surplus on a constant-price basis in the fourth quarter. This was largely attributable to a higher import deflator, reflecting a sharp increase in crude oil prices and persistently elevated gold prices. Nominal GDP growth was revised marginally higher to 8.9 per cent, taking the economy’s size to ₹346.4 trillion, compared with the February estimate. The higher nominal output helped the government maintain its fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent of GDP in FY26.