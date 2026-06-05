Home / Economy / News / India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4FY26, full fiscal growth seen at 7.7%

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q4FY26, full fiscal growth seen at 7.7%

In January-March period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been estimated to grow 7.8 per cent, MoSPI said

gross domestic product, GDP Growth
Representative Image
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 4:24 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India's economy grew at a higher pace of 7.7 per cent during 2025-26 as compared to 7.1 per cent in 2024-25, according to government data released on Friday.
 
In January-March period of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the gross domestic product (GDP) has been estimated to grow 7.8 per cent, the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said.
 
"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices is estimated to attain a level of ₹323.12 trillion in the 2025-26, against the First Revised Estimate (FRE) of GDP for 2024-25 of ₹299.89 trillion," it said.
 
Nominal GDP, or GDP at current prices, has been estimated to attain a level of ₹346.36 trillion in 2025-26, against ₹318.07 trillion in 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.9 per cent. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to launch E85 fuel with 85% ethanol, challenge oil dependence

Govt set to boost biogas prices, subsidies amid fuel supply concerns

How India can halt capital flight as trade deficit widens, rupee falls

Technical team to visit Venezuela to explore energy opportunities: Puri

Premium

India may overtake China in share of global GDP in PPP terms by 2060

Topics :Breaking News

First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story