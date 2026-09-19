India's GDP will rise to $38 trillion in 20 years, says Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said on Saturday that India's GDP would increase from the current USD 4.015 trillion to USD 38 trillion in the next 20 years.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee as the chief guest, Doval said that the students are fortunate to be living in a transformative era where their future holds great promise.

Citing the example of Lord Ram, the NSA urged students to be courageous in their lives. He said that sage Vishwamitra chose Lord Ram to annihilate demons because of his courageous nature.

"Massive changes are taking place in India, and the country is moving towards a magnificent future," the NSA said.