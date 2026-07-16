India's gig internet workforce to more than triple to 21 mn by 2030: Report

India's monthly active gig internet workforce across delivery, ride-hailing and home services is projected to grow to 17-21 million by 2030, from more than 6 million monthly active workers currently, as platform-based work expands beyond metros and creates new earning opportunities, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants released on Thursday.

The report estimated the sector would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24-29 per cent between 2025 and 2030, increasing its share of India's overall workforce to around 3 per cent by the end of the decade.

“The Government of India projects a requirement of about 8 million new non-farm jobs annually by 2030 to absorb the growing working-age population and address the employment gap. Close to 70 per cent of this requirement could be supported by gig internet platforms, as more than 30 per cent of gig workers are first-time entrants to the workforce,” the report noted, adding that gig internet platforms are expected to generate 5.1-6.3 million earning opportunities annually.

The projections come as gig work assumes a larger role in India's labour market amid persistently high youth unemployment and a shortage of formal jobs. The sector has also entered a new policy phase after the Centre, through the Code on Social Security, legally recognised gig and platform workers for the first time, laying the groundwork for their inclusion in the country's social security framework. The study, based on a survey of 2,250 gig workers, found that platform work is increasingly acting as an entry point into the labour market, with 54 per cent of respondents saying they were not in paid employment before joining gig platforms. Of these, 37 per cent were entering the workforce for the first time, while 11 per cent had been unemployed after a non-gig job and another 6 per cent after previous gig work.

Before taking up gig work, many workers came from informal or entry-level jobs such as construction labour, security and domestic work, restaurant and retail roles, and junior customer service positions. In contrast, others combined gig work with factory, retail and office support jobs, or used it as a temporary source of income alongside their studies, the report added. The report also suggested that gig work is largely viewed as a temporary or supplementary source of income rather than a permanent career. More than 90 per cent of monthly active gig workers engaged with platforms for less than 40 hours a week, while the average worker remained active for about three months a year, reflecting the flexible nature of platform work.