India's goods exports rise over 15% in April-August: Piyush Goyal

India’s merchandise exports rose over 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in April-August, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. This suggests India’s goods exports, which were $183 billion in April-August of the last financial year, have comfortably surpassed $200 billion in the first five months of the current year.

“Despite all the global turmoil that the world is going through today, I am happy to share that our merchandise exports have grown by upwards of 15 per cent between April and August,” Goyal said at the Brics Women’s Business Alliance Summit in New Delhi.

The Department of Commerce is likely to detail the trade data for August on September 15. In April-July, India’s merchandise exports recorded growth of 17 per cent Y-o-Y to $174 billion, according to the latest official data released by the government.