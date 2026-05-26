India's grade A office vacancies may decline 50 bps in FY27: Crisil

The vacancy level in India’s grade A commercial office space is expected to gradually decrease by approximately 50 basis points (bps) to 15.5-16.0 per cent by the end of the current fiscal year (FY27), according to Crisil Ratings.

The decline would be driven by a steady demand-supply gap resulting from healthy net leasing growth and the scheduled completion of ongoing projects.

However, the ratings agency also noted that the current global uncertainties and challenges that could emanate from Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led disruptions pose risks to its projection of a decline in vacancy levels.

India is among the front-runners driving AI augmentation, demographic shifts, and energy security in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to consultancy firm Colliers India. India’s AI market size is expected to increase from over $9 billion currently to more than $500 billion in the coming decades.

Crisil noted that leasing growth in FY27, led by domestic information technology and information technology-enabled services (IT/ITeS) and engineering and manufacturing companies, remains moderate. The leasing growth is expected to be mainly supported by double-digit growth from the flexible workspaces sector, which is undertaking large capacity additions to meet rising demand. The constant influx and expansion of global capability centres (GCCs), cutting across sectors, continue to support leasing growth even as risks loom. Gautam Shahi, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said, “Overall, the net leasing is expected to grow at 6-7 per cent in FY27. However, this is exposed to risks related to disruptions in the IT/ITeS sector on account of AI, which may impact hiring and expansions. Increased geopolitical uncertainties and tariff-related issues, too, may impact the leasing plans of GCCs.”

According to Colliers, as companies continue to expand capabilities across AI and machine learning, cloud computation, and advanced digital technologies, India will continue to remain a preferred destination for global firms, owing to competitive rentals, relatively lower cost of living, and the availability of a large and relatively younger talent pool. Shahi, however, said that while there may be short-term challenges, India’s long-term structural advantages, including a large and skilled talent pool, cost competitiveness, policy-level support from central and state governments, and broader economic stability, are expected to help the sector tide over the hiccups. Colliers highlighted that major Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune rank among the top 10 tech talent acquisition markets across the APAC region.