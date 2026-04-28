India's industrial output growth slows to 5-month low of 4.1% in March

India's industrial production growth decelerated to a five-month low of 4.1 per cent in March on account of subdued manufacturing growth and almost flat expansion in the power sector amid the West Asia crisis, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 3.9 per cent in March 2025, an official statement said.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth for February 2026 to 5.1 per cent from the provisional estimate of 5.2 per cent released last month.

The previous low of IIP growth was recorded at 0.5 per cent expansion in October 2025.

The NSO data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth remained subdued at 4.3 per cent in March 2026 compared to 4 per cent in the year-ago month. Mining production growth improved to 5.5 per cent from a meagre growth of 1.2 per cent recorded a year ago. Power generation grew marginally by 0.8 per cent in March against 7.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period. In fiscal year 2025-26, the country's industrial production growth remained almost flat at 4.1 per cent compared to 4 per cent a year ago. In the manufacturing sector, 14 out of 23 industry groups have recorded a positive growth in March 2026 over March 2025, it stated.

The top three positive contributors for March 2026 are 'Manufacture of basic metals' (8.6 per cent), 'Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' (18.1 per cent) and 'Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.' 11.2 per cent). In the industry group "Manufacture of basic metals", item groups "MS slabs", "Flat products of Alloy Steel" and "HR coils and sheets of mild steel" have shown significant contribution in growth. As per the use-based classification, the indices stand at 173.3 for primary goods, 156.2 for capital goods, 181.4 for intermediate goods and 229.0 for infrastructure/ construction goods for March 2026. Further, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stand at 146.2 and 150.6, respectively.