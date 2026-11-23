India's unincorporated non-farm sector rebounded in the second quarter (July-September) of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), with the enterprise base as well as the workforce expanding sequentially by 9.2 per cent and 9.7 per cent, respectively, according to the Quarterly Bulletin of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday.

The Q2FY27 figures mark a sharp turnaround from Q1FY27, when establishments contracted by 5.4 per cent and the workforce by 9.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the steepest decline since the NSO began releasing quarterly unincorporated enterprise data in January-March 2025.

With the rebound, the establishment count climbed to 94.7 million, the highest level in the series. The number of workers reached its second-highest level at 150.2 million during the same period.

The recovery was led by rural India, which had accounted for much of the decline in the previous quarter. Between Q1FY27 and Q2FY27, rural establishments rose 12.3 per cent and the rural workforce 11.2 per cent. Urban areas recorded more modest gains, with the establishment base rising 6 per cent and the number of workers 8.4 per cent. By activity, trade saw the sharpest sequential rebound, with establishments rising 14.9 per cent and workers 14.7 per cent QoQ, after falling 11.2 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, in Q1FY27. “Other Services” establishments grew 7.9 per cent, while their workforce rose 9.7 per cent, reversing the 6.7 per cent decline of the previous quarter.

Manufacturing establishments rose 5.8 per cent and their workforce 4.1 per cent, only partly reversing the 8.6 per cent and 12.1 per cent declines seen in Q1FY27. The composition of employment, meanwhile, continued to tilt towards self-employment on a yearly basis. Working owners rose to 62 per cent of all workers in Q2FY27, up from 60 per cent a year earlier, while hired workers slipped to 23.2 per cent from 25.9 per cent. Sequentially, however, the trend reversed. Between Q1FY27 and Q2FY27, the working-owner share fell 0.4 percentage points, while the hired-worker share rose 0.45 percentage points. The number of hired workers rose to an estimated 34.9 million from 31.2 million in the previous quarter, an increase of nearly 12 per cent.