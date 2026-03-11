India's low energy stockpiles pose risk amid West Asia conflict: S&P

Flagging the adverse impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, S&P Global Ratings said India’s limited strategic energy stockpiles pose a risk to its economy, given the country’s high dependence on energy imports.

The ratings agency said several Asian economies — including India, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam and Singapore — have large energy import requirements relative to their gross domestic product (GDP).

Despite this high exposure, India’s energy reserves remain limited. Strategic petroleum reserves cover around 10 days of consumption, while commercial oil stocks provide roughly 65 days of supply.

Stockpiles for other fuels are even lower. According to S&P, reserves for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are estimated at 25–30 days and 10–12 days, respectively.

India imports about 88 per cent of its crude oil, making it the world’s third-largest oil importer. The country consumes roughly 5.8 million barrels per day, of which 2.5–2.7 million barrels transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint. Exposure to the strait accounts for around 55 per cent of India’s LPG consumption and 30 per cent of its LNG consumption, highlighting the country’s vulnerability to disruptions in the region. While purchases of discounted Russian crude offer some relief after the lifting of earlier restrictions, S&P said these supplies may still come at higher prices due to geopolitical risks and logistics costs.

An energy supply shock would affect most economies in Asia because they are net energy importers, the agency noted, with those having a higher ratio of energy imports to GDP facing greater vulnerability. India will remain reliant on maritime routes to meet most of its crude requirements, although there is scope to diversify supply sources. The country has historically imported oil from regions outside Asia, including Russia and South America. At present, India imports about 1.1 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia, while purchases from Venezuela resumed last month at around 142,000 barrels per day.

Referring to the domestic response to the crisis, S&P said government directives and rising prices may pressure margins across the oil sector. State-owned upstream producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) may benefit from higher crude prices and limited operational exposure to the West Asia. However, downstream companies — particularly oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — could face both market and regulatory pressures. Retail LPG prices in India are regulated, and OMCs may also be required to keep petrol and diesel prices stable to contain inflation, which could compress their margins.