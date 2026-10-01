India's manufacturing PMI rises to 55.1 in September, hits 7-month high

India's manufacturing sector expanded sharply in September, ending a three-month slowdown as robust demand drove the fastest growth in factory activity in ​seven months, revived hiring and lifted business confidence, a private ​survey showed on Thursday.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by ‌S&P Global, jumped to 55.1 in September from a five-year low of 52.8 in August but was lower than a preliminary estimate of 55.7. The reading was the highest since February.

A PMI reading above 50.0 indicates growth in activity.

New orders rose at the fastest pace since February, driven by stronger demand for electronic, food, pharmaceutical and textile products, the survey said. Export orders also accelerated, with manufacturers citing increased demand from clients in Brazil, Europe, the UAE and the US.

Output rose sharply, with the rate of expansion accelerating to its strongest ‌since May, supported by new business orders and high demand. "Companies bought more materials and built up stocks to prepare for anticipated sales. Finished-goods inventories recorded their second-largest increase in nearly 12 years, signalling a clear shift from leaner stock levels," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC. Rising demand also led to a resumption in hiring. Employment expanded at its strongest rate since May, recovering from an outright decline in ​August - the first drop in factory jobs in two-and-a-half years. Business confidence rose to a four-month high ‌in September with optimism buoyed by new enquiries and expectations of sustained demand.