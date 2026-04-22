India's marine product exports surge to all-time high of ₹72,325 cr: MPEDA

Geopolitical disruptions in West Asia, tariff pressures in the United States and volatile global trade conditions notwithstanding, India’s marine product exports surged to an all-time high of ₹72,325.82 crore ($8.28 billion) in 2025-26.

According to provisional figures released by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the country exported 1.93 million tonnes of seafood during the financial year, setting a new benchmark both in value and volume.

The record performance assumes significance as global seafood trade faced multiple headwinds, including shipping disruptions linked to the prolonged West Asia crisis, higher freight costs on several routes and softer demand in some countries.

Frozen shrimp once again emerged as the undisputed engine of India’s seafood export growth. The segment contributed ₹47,973.13 crore ($5.51 billion), accounting for more than two-thirds of the country’s total marine export earnings. Shrimp exports also rose 4.6 per cent in volume and 6.35 per cent in value. Although the US retained its position as India’s largest seafood market, importing marine products worth $2.32 billion, exports to the country registered a decline of 19.8 per cent in volume and 14.5 per cent in value due to the impact of reciprocal tariff measures and changing buying patterns. However, exporters were able to offset the slowdown in the American market through stronger penetration into other regions.

Exporters said diversification of markets beyond traditional destinations could be the reason behind the high volume of exports last financial year, even as tensions in the Red Sea and surrounding West Asian region impacted global cargo movement and vessel schedules during the latter part of the financial year, affecting trade flows to some destinations. “Indian exporters managed to sustain momentum by rerouting shipments, tapping alternate logistics corridors and expanding their presence in fast-growing markets including China, European Union and Southeast Asian countries,” they said. Exports to China, the second-largest destination, recorded impressive growth, with imports from India rising 22.7 per cent in value and 20.1 per cent in volume. The European Union also posted robust gains, with exports jumping 37.9 per cent in value and 35.2 per cent in volume, indicating stronger demand recovery and widening acceptance of Indian seafood products.

Southeast Asia emerged as another major growth centre, registering an increase of 36.1 per cent in value and 28.2 per cent in volume. Japan also remained a stable market, with imports rising 6.55 per cent in value. In contrast, exports to West Asia saw a marginal decline of 0.55 per cent, largely attributed to regional instability and logistical uncertainties during the fag end of the financial year, the MPEDA said in a statement. Several individual markets across continents posted double-digit growth, signalling a broader structural shift in India’s seafood export strategy. Instead of relying heavily on one or two destinations, exporters increasingly spread risk across multiple geographies, helping cushion the impact of tariffs, conflicts and demand fluctuations.

Exporters described the modest dip in West Asian shipments as a temporary setback. “The region remains strategically important due to its large expatriate population, premium hospitality demand and proximity to India. Once trade routes normalise and freight conditions improve, shipments to the region are expected to regain momentum,” said Sangram Das, Odisha region president of Seafood Exporters’ Association of India (SEAI). Beyond shrimp, several product categories also delivered encouraging performances in 2025-26. Exports of frozen fish, squid, cuttlefish, dried marine items and live products registered positive growth. Surimi, fishmeal and fish oil also reported improved performance. However, chilled products witnessed a decline, likely due to shorter shelf-life constraints and higher transportation costs, the MPEDA said.