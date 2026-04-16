India's marine products exports up, rice down in FY26: Trade data

India’s marine products exports recorded an almost 14 per cent rise in 2025–26 (FY26) despite facing rough weather during the year, including unprecedented US tariffs and the West Asia war towards the fag end of the season.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Commerce, India exported $8.43 billion worth of marine products in FY26, compared with around $7.4 billion in 2024–25 (FY25). Though marine exports remained largely unscathed, rice exports from India dipped in March 2026 due to the West Asia crisis. Data showed that in March 2026, India exported rice worth $990 million, which was 15.36 per cent lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Overall, in FY26, India exported $11.52 billion worth of rice, 7.5 per cent lower than last year. Rice exports declined due to lower price realisation in basmati, traders said.