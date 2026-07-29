Goods exports rise 15%, FTAs to give further boost, says Piyush Goyal

India’s merchandise exports have grown 15 per cent so far in 2026-27 (FY27), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday, expressing confidence that the momentum would continue as the country’s free-trade agreements (FTAs) will boost outbound shipments.

India’s goods exports stood at $148.58 billion during April-July last year. A 15 per cent rise would take outbound shipments to over $170 billion during the corresponding period this year.

“As we speak, merchandise exports have grown 15 per cent so far in the year,” Goyal said at Assocham’s annual JRD Tata Memorial Lecture in New Delhi. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, he said exporters were optimistic about sustaining the growth momentum.

The minister highlighted that India’s FTAs with the United Kingdom (UK) and Oman would support export growth. He added that the legal scrubbing of the India-European Union (EU) trade agreement was nearing completion and the pact was expected to come into force in the first quarter of next year. On the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States (US), Goyal said the first tranche would come into operation once Washington ensured India enjoyed a comparative advantage over competing exporters, including countries in its neighbourhood and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). “I have very categorically, and on several occasions, stressed the confidence that what we have finalised with the US as the first tranche of the BTA, which was announced by our leaders in February, will come into operation as soon as the US is able to ensure that we get comparative advantage over our competitors like countries in our neighbourhood and the Asean region,” he said.

Goyal’s remarks come as India and the US continue negotiations on the trade pact. Meanwhile, the US Senate has advanced a bipartisan Bill that could authorise President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries importing Russian oil, including India. Asked about the proposed legislation, Goyal said: “We don’t speculate.” The Senate is yet to complete the legislative process to pass the Bill. Separately, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has initiated two investigations against India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974. Under one probe related to forced labour imports, the USTR imposed a 10 per cent tariff on Indian goods last week. Another probe, related to excess capacity, is under way.