“The government should classify mica as a critical mineral, as 80-85 per cent of the electrical grade of muscovite mica, which is the secret fuel behind the world’s renewable energy supply, is available in India,” said Raoul Menon, principal member of the Bureau of Indian Standards’ electrotechnical department and director of Bengaluru-based mica-exporting company Lakshmanan Isola. “Anything that requires electricity or high voltage to produce energy requires Indian mica to protect it,” he said, adding that such an important mineral is being sold at “a price less than that of a packet of potato chips.”