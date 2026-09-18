Home / Economy / News / India's net direct tax collection rises 13% to ₹12.12 trillion till Sept 17

India's net direct tax collection rises 13% to ₹12.12 trillion till Sept 17

Gross direct tax collection clocked a 15 per cent growth totalling over ₹14.32 trillion

income tax
Refund issuance jumped 29.19 per cent to over ₹2.20 trillion till September 17, the data released by CBDT showed
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 2:13 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The government's net direct tax collection rose 13 per cent to over ₹12.12 trillion till September 17 of the current fiscal on higher advance tax mop-up, according to the latest data released on Friday.

Corporate tax mop-up grew 19.48 per cent to about ₹5.56 trillion, while non-corporate tax (individuals and HUFs) mop-up increased 6 per cent to over ₹6.16 trillion. Securities Transactions Tax (STT) collection grew 53 per cent to ₹40,214 crore between April 1 and September 17.

Refund issuance jumped 29.19 per cent to over ₹2.20 trillion till September 17, the data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) showed.

Gross direct tax collection clocked a 15 per cent growth totalling over ₹14.32 trillion.

Advance Tax mop-up till September 17 increased 16.18 per cent to about ₹5.22 trillion. This included an 18 per cent growth in advance corporate tax payments at over ₹4.16 trillion, and a 9.24 per cent rise in non-corporate advance tax payments of ₹1.06 trillion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Crude supply, not price, worries Indian refiners on W Asia, Russia squeeze

Moody's raises India FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7% on W Asia resilience

Rising margins, volumes, new markets drive India's petroleum exports higher

Centre-state meet to discuss GST 2.0 impact, Viksit Bharat roadmap

RBI may increase debt sales to drain surplus liquidity after 9 years

Topics :Net direct tax collectionsdirect tax collectionsDirect tax collection rises

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchN Chandrasekaran ReappointmentZIM vs AUS 2nd ODI Live StreamingNSE IPO Day 2iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max saleWill Tata Sons list?Nithari Case Surendra Koli Death UpdatesGold Silver Price Today

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

Next Story