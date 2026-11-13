India's Oct merchandise trade deficit rose to one-year high of $39.88 bn

India's merchandise trade deficit rose to a one-year high of $39.88 billion ​in October, according to a Reuters calculation ​based on government export and import data ‌released on Friday.

Economists had forecast the deficit to be $32.25 billion, according to a Reuters poll, compared with a deficit of $30.21 billion in September.

Merchandise exports rose to $49.47 billion in October from $44.40 billion in the previous month, government data showed, while imports rose to $89.35 billion against $74.61 billion in September.

"India recorded its highest-ever monthly goods exports in October 2026," ‌Trade Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said while releasing the trade figures.

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, has seen its import costs spike after persistent disruptions in the global energy market from the West Asia conflict. The nation imports nearly 85% of its oil needs.