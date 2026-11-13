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India's Oct merchandise trade deficit rose to one-year high of $39.88 bn

Merchandise exports rose to $49.47 billion in October from $44.40 billion in the previous month, government data showed, while imports rose to $89.35 billion against $74.61 billion in September

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India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, has seen its import costs spike after persistent disruptions in the global energy market from the West Asia conflict | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 2:34 PM IST
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India's merchandise trade deficit rose to a one-year high of $39.88 billion ​in October, according to a Reuters calculation ​based on government export and import data ‌released on Friday.

Economists had forecast the deficit to be $32.25 billion, according to a Reuters poll, compared with a deficit of $30.21 billion in September.

Merchandise exports rose to $49.47 billion in October from $44.40 billion in the previous month, government data showed, while imports rose to $89.35 billion against $74.61 billion in September.

"India recorded its highest-ever monthly goods exports in October 2026," ‌Trade Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said while releasing the trade figures.

India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, has seen its import costs spike after persistent disruptions in the global energy market from the West Asia conflict. The nation imports nearly 85% of its oil needs.

Brent ​crude futures have fallen to around $92 a barrel, offering some relief to ‌Asia's third-largest economy amid hopes the war will de-escalate after the Democrats won the ​US ‌midterm elections.

Indian exports have also grown steadily over the year ‌on efforts to diversify markets and a flurry of new trade deals. New Delhi has implemented ‌trade deals ​with the UK ​and New Zealand this year, and a landmark agreement with the European Union is expected ‌to be ​implemented early next year. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India trade deficitExports and trade deficitOctober trade deficittrade deficit

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

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