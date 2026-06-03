India's oil demand growth set for pandemic low on West Asia crisis

By Rakesh Sharma

India’s oil demand growth this year could tumble to its lowest level since the pandemic as the fallout from the Middle East conflict saps fuel consumption in the world’s third-biggest crude importer.

Oil demand growth is forecast at 78,000 barrels a day, according to Kpler Ltd., which has slashed its pre-war estimate by almost 40 per cent. Beyond the Covid-19-hit 2020, that would be the lowest in a decade. Another consultant, Rystad Energy, projects diesel demand growth will plummet to a trickle.

India is heavily reliant on imported crude and fuels, and the Iran war has led to surging energy prices that are squeezing state-run refiners and weighing on the broader economy. A weaker currency is compounding the pressure, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to save fuel by working from home, using public transport, and avoiding non-essential overseas travel.

State-owned oil refiners have made modest fuel-price increases to cushion the blow, but they pale in comparison to the surge in international crude since the war started at the end of February. Processors have been losing 6 billion rupees ($63 million) a day selling diesel, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas below market rates, according to oil ministry estimates. The state refiners are logging higher sales because their prices are lower than those offered by private operators, but a key industry group representing truck operators says elevated fuel costs have idled a big portion of the fleet. “The cost of transportation has increased and customers aren’t willing to pay for that,” said Rajendra Kapoor, the president of All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, which represents trucking and logistics firms that move agriculture, industrial raw materials, and retail products. He estimated that there’s been a “15 per cent-20 per cent reduction in fleet movement.”

Kpler has reduced its gasoline demand growth estimate by 40 per cent to 38,000 barrels and lowered its forecast for diesel by a third to 42,000 barrels a day. Rystad Energy sees an even bigger hit to the industrial fuel, slashing its forecast to 4,000 to 5,000 barrels a day from 50,000 to 60,000 barrels. Overall, Rystad sees oil product demand at 4.1 million barrels a day compared with its pre-war estimate of 4.2 million barrels, according to Pankaj Srivastava, senior vice president of commodity markets. The consultant halved its estimate for jet fuel growth and reduced its projection for gasoline by more than 40 per cent.