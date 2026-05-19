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India's oil trade deficit set to balloon to new high in FY27: Crisil

Crisil expects India's oil trade deficit and current account deficit to widen sharply in FY27 as Brent crude prices rise amid the West Asia crisis

Crude Oil, oil imports, Oil tankers
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Sudheer Pal Singh
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:24 PM IST
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With the West Asia conflict pushing global crude oil prices sharply higher, India’s oil trade deficit is expected to widen significantly in 2026-27 (FY27).
 
According to Crisil Ratings, pressure on the oil trade deficit had already increased after 2023-24 as exports of refined petroleum products declined for two consecutive financial years even as oil imports continued to rise. As a result, the oil trade deficit widened in dollar terms despite softer crude oil prices during the period.
 
“This was a break from the past when the deficit used to narrow as crude oil prices fell. And now, with prices rising, the oil trade deficit is expected to be even higher this financial year,” Crisil said. It expects Brent crude prices to average $90–95 per barrel in FY27, compared with $70.3 in FY26.
 
With the oil trade deficit expected to widen further, along with likely pressure on remittances from West Asia, Crisil has projected India’s current account deficit at 2.2 per cent in FY27, against an estimated 0.8 per cent in FY26.
 
Historically, India’s oil trade deficit has remained under pressure as the country imports more than 85 per cent of its annual crude oil requirement. Import volumes have risen from around 190 million tonnes in FY14 to over 300 million tonnes now, while exports of refined petroleum products have largely remained flat, barring the post-pandemic surge. Gross petroleum imports, as a share of India’s total imports in value terms, rose from 22 per cent in FY25 to 40 per cent in FY26.
 
 

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Topics :oil tradeCrude Oil PriceCrisil

First Published: May 19 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

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