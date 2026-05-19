India's oil trade deficit set to balloon to new high in FY27: Crisil

With the oil trade deficit expected to widen further, along with likely pressure on remittances from West Asia, Crisil has projected India’s current account deficit at 2.2 per cent in FY27, against an estimated 0.8 per cent in FY26.

Historically, India’s oil trade deficit has remained under pressure as the country imports more than 85 per cent of its annual crude oil requirement. Import volumes have risen from around 190 million tonnes in FY14 to over 300 million tonnes now, while exports of refined petroleum products have largely remained flat, barring the post-pandemic surge. Gross petroleum imports, as a share of India’s total imports in value terms, rose from 22 per cent in FY25 to 40 per cent in FY26.