India's outward FDI jump seen as uncertainty-driven, say economists

India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) surged to $7.06 billion in March — a 156 per cent month-on-month jump and the highest level since 2021.

“Short-term spikes in outward FDI are typically driven by uncertainties. If investors are unsure about returns in the domestic economy, they temporarily look for opportunities abroad,” former Chief Statistician Pronab Sen told Business Standard.

Monthly outward flows have consistently held around $2–7 billion since early 2024.

Outbound FDI in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose to $48.6 billion, compared to $41.6 billion in FY25.

The sectoral composition has also shifted markedly. Financial services now command the largest share, rising 12.31 percentage points between 2021 and 2026, while manufacturing has declined 14.52 percentage points over the same period.

“Since the 1991 reforms, India has evolved into a service-led economy. The rising share of financial services simply reflects that long-term structural reality,” said N R Bhanumurthy, Director, Madras School of Economics. Sen explained, "It reflects the relative underdevelopment of domestic financial markets. Investors seek more mature and sophisticated financial systems overseas to deploy capital." The destination map has shifted as well. Singapore has strengthened its position as India's preferred investment destination, while the United States has slipped. Mauritius presents a more volatile trajectory. “India is attracting more inward FDI compared to last year. A temporary spike in outward flows does not indicate a broader shift,” Bhanumurthy said.