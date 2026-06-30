India's printed circuit board exports to China are a rare success story

India’s exports of printed circuit boards (PCBs) to China surged over 40-fold to $1.5 billion in FY26, suggesting that Beijing is increasingly sourcing simpler, lower-value electronic assemblies from its southern neighbour as it moves up the value chain at home.

Total PCB exports by India rose more than 20-fold in FY26 to $1.9 billion, commerce department data shows. Nearly 80 per cent of that went to China alone, up from just $36 million in FY25. The numbers mark an unusual, though small reversal in a bilateral trade relationship long defined by India’s dependence on Chinese electronics components. India imported $46.4 billion worth of electronics items from China in FY26, comprising 35 per cent of its total imports of $131.6 billion. India’s exports to China grew around 37 per cent to $19.5 billion in FY26, leading to a bilateral trade deficit of $112.1 billion. PCBs stood as the second largest shipped item to China after light naptha in FY26.