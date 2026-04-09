India's projected 6.6% growth in FY27 skewed to downside: World Bank
Retail inflation is projected at 4.9% for the current fiscal year reflecting higher food and energy prices and exchange depreciation pressure
Retail inflation is projected at 4.9% for the current fiscal year reflecting higher food and energy prices and exchange depreciation pressure
Risks to India's projected growth of 6.6% for the fiscal year 2026/27 are skewed to the downside even as ample foreign exchange buffers and a well-capitalised banking system help manage risks, the World Bank said on Thursday.
Retail inflation in the South Asian nation is projected at 4.9% for the current fiscal year reflecting higher food and energy prices and exchange depreciation pressure, said the World Bank's India Economist Aurelien Kruse.
The fiscal year in India runs from April to March.
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 12:54 PM IST