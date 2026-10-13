India's school-to-work push faces test of skills, jobs and apprenticeships

“Unfortunately, in India the problem is that education is devoid of skilling, and skilling initiatives are devoid of regular education. Even today, implementation of NSQF has not happened at a large scale and it is not implemented in the spirit it was designed in,” Mantha said.
Mantha said the system often leaves candidates with lower-level skills without a clear route to higher vocational education and employment. ITIs and other training programmes continue to focus heavily on basic trades such as carpentry and welding, he said, while workers need more advanced technical skills as occupations evolve.
He said skills should begin in Classes 8 and 9 alongside regular education and progressively increase through Class 12, followed by levels five, six and seven as part of higher vocational education. “At 17 to 18 years of age if you get skilled till level 4 in the 12th grade, it is nearly impossible to connect them with jobs. Level 5, 6, 7 is very important. At those levels, you can connect them with apprenticeships, with the industry,” he said.