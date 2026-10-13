India's school-to-work push faces test of skills, jobs and apprenticeships

“Linking APAAR to NCS seems a bit of overkill. You want to see where these students progress after school, whether they got jobs, what skills they have, but have we reached there as an economy? These are developed country questions,” he said.

Abraham said there was value in mapping students’ trajectories, but such data would be of limited use without adequate training capacity and employment opportunities. “Right now for us, there are structural problems in our schools that need to be addressed. There is a lot within schools that needs to change. There is no harm in linking databases and following the students’ path but this should be at the bottom of our list of priorities,” he added.