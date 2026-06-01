India's seafood exports hit record $8.46 bn in FY26 amid global headwinds

India's seafood exports touch new peak at $8.46 billion despite global headwinds

Overcoming global market uncertainties, India's seafood exports touched an all-time high in both volume and value as the country shipped nearly two million tonnes of seafood during 2025-26.

According to data released by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) on Monday, the country exported 19.72 lakh tonnes of seafood worth ₹73,890.46 crore ($8.46 billion) during the fiscal year, posting growth of 16.13 per cent in volume and 18.4 per cent in value over the previous year.

The US and China remained the primary importers of Indian seafood. With total exports of 7,92,647 tonnes, frozen shrimp accounted for nearly two-thirds of India's seafood export earnings, generating ₹49,037.93 crore ($5.62 billion).

It accounted for 40.19 per cent of the total quantity and 66.52 per cent of total US dollar earnings from seafood exports. Shrimp exports increased by 6.89 per cent in quantity, 13.16 per cent in rupee value and 8.64 per cent in dollar value during the period. However, the average unit value declined marginally by 2.31 per cent to $4.29 per kg, indicating continued price pressures in international markets. Announcing the figures, MPEDA Chairman P Jawahar said the achievement represented a record performance for India's marine exports despite several global challenges. "The United States and China continued to be the principal destinations for Indian seafood, while frozen shrimp retained its dominance as the single largest export product," he said.

The achievement comes at a time when global seafood trade continues to grapple with inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions and fluctuating consumer demand. The supply chain was badly hit during the last month of the fiscal year due to the West Asia crisis. The United States remained the largest buyer of Indian frozen shrimp, importing 2,56,128 tonnes, followed by China with 1,69,505 tonnes and the European Union with 1,35,599 tonnes. Southeast Asia imported 83,810 tonnes, Japan 40,776 tonnes and the Middle East 30,478 tonnes, while all other countries imported 76,351 tonnes. A major driver of export growth was the robust performance of Litopenaeus vannamei shrimp, the most traded species in India's seafood basket. Exports of vannamei shrimp increased by 5.55 per cent in volume and 6.72 per cent in dollar value.

The United States accounted for 44.53 per cent of vannamei export earnings, followed by China (15.77 per cent), the European Union (13.49 per cent) and Southeast Asia (9.36 per cent). Exports of Black Tiger shrimp recorded an even stronger growth trajectory, rising by 40.06 per cent in quantity and 38.14 per cent in dollar value to $568.31 million, with China and the European Union emerging as the biggest markets. Frozen fish continued to be the second-largest export category, earning ₹5,658.37 crore ($643.70 million). Export volumes rose 4.68 per cent to 3,55,581 tonnes, although unit values declined slightly.

Dried seafood emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, with exports surging 62.25 per cent in volume to 4,10,410 tonnes and 69.46 per cent in dollar earnings to $577.44 million. The category now accounts for more than one-fifth of India's seafood export volume, making it the second-largest product group by quantity. Among cephalopods, frozen squid exports climbed to 1,02,060 tonnes and generated $513.84 million, with export value rising by nearly 40 per cent. Frozen cuttlefish also posted double-digit growth, with exports increasing 13.32 per cent in quantity and 16.25 per cent in dollar value to $331.96 million. Live seafood exports recorded growth of 11.46 per cent in dollar terms, while chilled products witnessed a decline in both volume and value despite higher unit realisations.

India exported marine products to 128 countries during the year. The United States retained its position as the largest market by value, importing 2,79,193 tonnes of seafood worth $2.33 billion. Despite remaining the top destination, exports to the US declined by 19.51 per cent in volume and 14.22 per cent in dollar value, reflecting softer demand and inventory adjustments in the market. Frozen shrimp alone accounted for 93.55 per cent of India's seafood export earnings from the US. China, including Hong Kong, emerged as the largest destination by volume, importing 4,90,369 tonnes of seafood worth $1.61 billion. The market accounted for nearly a quarter of India's seafood export volume and recorded growth in both quantity and value. Frozen shrimp constituted 60.02 per cent of export earnings from China.

The European Union, including the United Kingdom, continued to be India's third-largest market by value, importing 2,97,518 tonnes worth $1.59 billion. Exports to the region rose by 41.4 per cent in dollar terms and 38.26 per cent in volume, making it one of the strongest-performing destinations during the year. Southeast Asia followed closely with imports worth $1.35 billion and posted growth of more than 38 per cent in dollar terms. Japan imported seafood worth $452.91 million, while the Middle East accounted for imports valued at $283 million. The diversification of export destinations also gained momentum. Exports to other countries grew by nearly 25 per cent in dollar terms to $838.73 million. Canada, Russia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Australia, the Dominican Republic, Bangladesh and Tunisia together accounted for nearly 74 per cent of exports under the "other countries" category.