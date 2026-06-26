India's steel exports to EU may fall 24% due to CBAM, says ICRIER study

Brussels fully implemented CBAM in January this year, which entails duty collection based on the reported carbon content of shipments entering the EU. The carbon tax currently applies to iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, hydrogen and electricity.

“India’s steel exports to the EU shall reduce by 24 per cent. This implies that the carbon tax burden falls on Indian firms, adversely affecting gains from exports to the EU,” ICRIER said in its report titled Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM): Impact on India’s Steel Exports to the EU and Carbon Tax Incidence.

India’s steel exports to the European Union (EU) are likely to fall 24 per cent due to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to a study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

After the rollout of CBAM, India’s iron and steel exports to the region recorded a 13 per cent decline in the following four months through April, according to the latest data available with the Department of Commerce.

“Fertilisers and aluminium products, followed by metal products, are next in line to be hurt the most (by CBAM),” the report said.

The impact on India’s export growth to the region is expected despite a free trade agreement (FTA). CBAM was a major sticking point and was the last issue to be resolved during negotiations between the two economies.