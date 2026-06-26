Home / Economy / News / India's steel exports to EU may fall 24% due to CBAM, says ICRIER study

India's steel exports to EU may fall 24% due to CBAM, says ICRIER study

ICRIER says the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism could cut India's steel exports by 24 per cent and have only a marginal impact on global carbon emissions

steel industry
premium
After the rollout of CBAM, India’s iron and steel exports to the region recorded a 13 per cent decline in the following four months through April, according to the latest data available with the Department of Commerce
Krity Ambey
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 8:01 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
India’s steel exports to the European Union (EU) are likely to fall 24 per cent due to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to a study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).
 
“India’s steel exports to the EU shall reduce by 24 per cent. This implies that the carbon tax burden falls on Indian firms, adversely affecting gains from exports to the EU,” ICRIER said in its report titled Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM): Impact on India’s Steel Exports to the EU and Carbon Tax Incidence.
 
Brussels fully implemented CBAM in January this year, which entails duty collection based on the reported carbon content of shipments entering the EU. The carbon tax currently applies to iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertilisers, hydrogen and electricity.
 
After the rollout of CBAM, India’s iron and steel exports to the region recorded a 13 per cent decline in the following four months through April, according to the latest data available with the Department of Commerce.
 
“Fertilisers and aluminium products, followed by metal products, are next in line to be hurt the most (by CBAM),” the report said.
 
The impact on India’s export growth to the region is expected despite a free trade agreement (FTA). CBAM was a major sticking point and was the last issue to be resolved during negotiations between the two economies.
 
Under the FTA with Brussels concluded in late January, New Delhi has secured commitments for enhanced technical cooperation on the recognition of carbon prices and verifiers. The EU has also assured that it would extend flexibilities under CBAM to India if they are extended to any other nation in the future.
 
Additionally, the report flagged that CBAM is unlikely to yield the expected outcome of lowering emissions in the EU. “Carbon emissions are likely to increase in the EU by 0.29 per cent, not because European firms become dirtier, but because the CBAM shock is modelled as an import-tariff-equivalent shock on carbon-intensive imports, with the rise mainly a scale effect from increased domestic production in the EU,” the report said.
 
In conclusion, CBAM will adversely impact India’s trade with the EU and have a negligible effect on carbon emissions, according to ICRIER. “A reduction of 1 per cent in aggregate emissions will occur in the global steel industry,” the report said.
 
To offset the projected export losses, India must pursue a dual strategy of boosting export competitiveness and accelerating decarbonisation in the iron and steel sector in line with its Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) and net-zero 2070 commitment, ICRIER recommended in its report.
 
On the carbon pricing front, India should also establish or strengthen domestic carbon pricing mechanisms, either through a domestic carbon tax or by leveraging the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme, the report said. “In parallel, India should actively advocate in international fora for a differentiated CBAM tax rate for developing economies.”
 
The European Commission has committed under the FTA that it would take into account India's carbon trading system whenever New Delhi implements it in the future under its CBAM regulation.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves increase by $963 mn on back of rise in gold reserves

MEA opens 1st public auction of diplomats' gifts, luxury watches, artefacts

India's FY27 GDP growth seen at 6.6-6.8% as energy prices ease: EY

Goldman Sachs lifts India GDP forecast to 6.8% for 2026 after US-Iran deal

NHAI plans ATMS for highways. What is it and how will it transform traffic?

Topics :India steel demandSteel IndustrySteel exportsIndia’s steel exports

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story