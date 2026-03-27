India's sub-sovereign borrowing costs top 8%, highest since July 2022

Borrowing cost for nearly half of Indian states, also known as sub-sovereigns, surged in Friday's auction, reaching levels last hit almost four years ago.

Interest sought by investors have jumped due to persistently high supply of such debt, a broader increase in yields and regulations proposed by the insurance watchdog which require more capital to be set aside for investment in sub-sovereign debt.

Indian states raised around ₹40,000 croe ($4.22 billion) earlier in the day, of which ₹18,000 crore, or 45% of the amount, was raised at cutoff yields ranging between 8.00% and 8.09%.

At the previous auction, yields ranged between 7.60% and 7.88% for longer duration papers.

"The recent rise in cut-offs for certain states above the 8% level appears to be driven by a combination of supply-side dynamics and evolving yield expectations. The current market conditions are reflected in the latest prints above 8%, but they do not yet point to a structural change," said Harsimran Sahni, head of treasury, Anand Rathi Global Finance. Federal government bond yields have risen 28 basis points this month with a more than 50% spike in oil prices due to the ongoing Middle East war triggering inflation and fiscal concerns. States have also borrowed a record ₹12.71 trillion in the current fiscal year, just ₹1.90 trillion short of what the central government raised through debt sale.