India's tanker exports surge over six-fold to $1.36 bn in Q1, UAE leads

India's tanker exports surged more than six-fold to $1.36 billion in the June quarter from $221.1 million a year earlier, signalling the country's growing shipbuilding and maritime engineering capabilities, with the UAE emerging as the largest destination during the period, according to commerce ministry data.

Tankers are large-scale transport ships engineered for the bulk movement of liquids and gases. They serve as a cornerstone of global energy networks and industrial supply chains, they safely distribute vital commodities, including crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and fresh water.

The data showed that export volumes also expanded significantly from 10 vessels to 23 vessels, reflecting increasing international demand for Indian-built tankers and marine transportation assets.

It added that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerged as the dominant export destination, accounting for $900.8 million worth of tanker imports in April-June 2026-27. Shipments to the UAE increased dramatically from $103.6 million to $900.8 million, while the number of exported vessels rose from four to seven tankers. It added that Singapore -- one of the world's leading maritime hubs -- became the second-largest destination with imports worth $146.4 million, up from $45.5 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Export volumes to Singapore increased from two vessels to six, demonstrating India's growing participation in global shipping and logistics ecosystems.

It also said the Middle East continued to be a major growth region for Indian tanker exports. Shipments to Oman increased sharply from $28.6 million to $131.6 million, while exports to Saudi Arabia, which contributed $35.6 million in the previous year, highlight the region's continuing importance as a market for maritime assets. Together, Gulf economies accounted for a substantial share of India's tanker exports, reflecting strong demand from energy and shipping sectors. Further, outbound shipments to Sri Lanka rose from $7.9 million to $56.5 million, while new shipments were recorded to Egypt ($39.3 million), South Africa ($34.2 million), Vietnam ($31.5 million), Indonesia ($12.2 million), and Mozambique ($7.7 million).