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India's trade deficit widens to five-month high of $30.43 billion in June

India's goods trade deficit widened to a five-month high of $30.43 billion in June as imports surged 31 per cent year-on-year, while exports rose nearly 16 per cent

Trade, ports, export
Krity Ambey
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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India's trade deficit widened to a five-month high of $30.43 billion in June, data released by the commerce department on Monday showed. India's trade deficit was $19.10 billion in June 2025.
 
The trade deficit expanded as India's goods imports jumped 31 per cent year-on-year to $70.84 billion in June. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal attributed the surge in imports to the price effect in commodities such as crude oil and gold.
 
India's imports stood at $216.18 billion in the first quarter of the financial year, which started in April, 20 per cent higher year-on-year.
 
Meanwhile, India's goods exports rose nearly 16 per cent to $40.41 billion in June. India's merchandise exports were up 16 per cent year-on-year at $129.32 billion in April-June.
 
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Topics :India trade deficitIndia importsTrade exports

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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