India's trade deficit with China likely to hit $150 billion in FY27

Sitharaman said New Delhi has repeatedly sought market access for products in which India had a competitive advantage, but progress has been limited despite scope for discussions on sanitary and phytosanitary measures and other regulatory issues.

Responding to Sitharaman’s remarks, China’s foreign ministry said Beijing was ready to work with New Delhi to address “each other’s economic and trade concerns in a balanced way and promote the steady development of bilateral relations”. “China never aims for trade surplus,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media in Beijing.

Sitharaman said India has refrained from adopting punitive trade measures to address its trade imbalance with China, preferring negotiations despite the difficulties involved, unlike some other countries. “Probably that’s not the way India believes in dealing with trade negotiations. We sit and talk. It is sometimes very tiresome, but we do go through that approach rather than putting countervailing duties or some non-tariff barriers to counter their non-tariff barriers,” she added.