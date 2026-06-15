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India's wholesale inflation rises to 9.68% in May on high fuel, food prices

India's wholesale inflation rises to 9.68% in May on high fuel, food prices

inflation, fmcg
inflation, fmcg
Apexa Rai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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India’s factory-gate inflation, measured by the wholesale price index (WPI), rose to 9.68 per cent in May from 8.3 per cent in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. Higher prices of fuel, food articles and some manufactured goods drove the rise in wholesale inflation, with crude oil costs remaining elevated due to tensions in West Asia.
  In the third month of the crisis, which saw a temporary pause in the conflict after the US-Iran agreement to a ceasefire, inflation in the fuel segment stood at 30.33 per cent compared to 24.71 per cent in the previous month.
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Topics :WPI inflation

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

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