India-Sacu pact could reshape New Delhi's emerging-market trade strategy

For the past five years, India’s trade diplomacy has largely focused on securing preferential access to developed economies. The proposed trade agreement with the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) breaks that pattern, opening the possibility of a broader push towards emerging and developing markets.

India has concluded eight trade agreements over the past five years, with partners including the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU), the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), New Zealand and Australia, among others. Against this backdrop, the Terms of Reference (ToR) signed with Sacu on August 12 marks a significant departure.

The government sees the pact as more than an exercise in lowering tariffs. It could help India deepen its integration with African supply chains at a time when companies and governments globally are seeking to diversify trade and reduce supply-chain vulnerabilities.

The timing is significant. New Delhi is looking for new export markets at a time when protectionism and trade uncertainty have complicated access to India’s top export destination—the US. Africa, meanwhile, is becoming increasingly important in India's trade basket.

India and the five-member Sacu bloc, comprising South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini, expect to initiate the negotiations soon and aim to conclude it within a year.

“Africa is one region where our trade has been increasing and that is also one region where we don’t have any trade agreement. Meanwhile, other parts of the world are integrating with that region,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said last month.

African economies have increasingly featured among India’s important export destinations. Within the Sacu, South Africa has ranked among India’s top 10 export destinations in each of the last three months. It is also by far India's largest trading partner within the bloc, accounting for nearly 93 per cent of India's total trade with Sacu in 2025-26 (FY26).