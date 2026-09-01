India-Sacu pact could reshape New Delhi's emerging-market trade strategy

The agreement is expected to cover eight areas: trade in goods and market access, rules of origin, customs procedures and trade facilitation, trade remedies, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, dispute settlement, and legal and horizontal provisions.
For India, the proposed PTA could potentially be a test of whether smaller and more calibrated trade agreements can deliver meaningful gains in developing markets. "Unlike a trade deal with a developed economy, where gains are usually clearly defined, here gains may be more nuanced, which is why a calibrated approach like a PTA is the best bet for India and Sacu. Both can move forward where they are comfortable," said Agneshwar Sen, trade policy leader at EY India.