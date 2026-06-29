India, Saudi Arabia sign pact to deepen water management cooperation

India and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation on water resource management, according to an official statement on Monday.

The agreement was signed at the inaugural edition of Saudi Arabia's national water conference, Saudi Water Week, being hosted in Jeddah.

"A significant step in advancing the IndiaSaudi Arabia strategic partnership," said the Indian embassy in Riyadh on Monday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Indian ambassador Suhel Khan and Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley, minister of environment, water and agriculture in Saudi Arabia. Consul General of India Fahad Suri was also present during the signing.