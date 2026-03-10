India secures additional LPG, LNG supplies from non-Hormuz routes

The conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance has led to a shortage of critical energy supplies, primarily LPG and LNG, in India. The government has prioritised allocation of the two fuels for domestic cooking gas, with commercial and industrial users experiencing supply cuts.

“Both LPG and LNG supplies are likely to reach India soon,” the official said, without disclosing details of the suppliers. Indian refiners have also been able to increase domestic production of LPG by 10 per cent since the government directed oil companies to maximise cooking gas output.

On Tuesday, the government set up a committee with executives from the three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum -- to review LPG allocation to restaurants, hotels and other industries.

Facing a shortage, the Indian government has prioritised allocation of LPG for domestic consumers, with commercial establishments including restaurants and hotels flagging non-availability of cooking gas.

The government, on March 5, instructed all oil companies operating in the country to maximise LPG production at their refineries for domestic cooking gas. India remains highly exposed to supply disruption in LPG and LNG supplies as a significant portion of its imports transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint that has come under attack since the conflict began in West Asia.

Non-domestic supplies from imported LPG are being prioritised to essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a post on X.

‘Improving crude stock’

Indian oil companies have increased crude oil supplies from non-Hormuz routes in the last ten days, the official said, adding that around 70 per cent of the country’s imports are now sourced through such routes, as against 55 per cent prior to the beginning of the war.