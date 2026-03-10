Home / Economy / News / India secures additional LPG, LNG supplies from non-Hormuz routes

India secures additional LPG, LNG supplies from non-Hormuz routes

Indian refiners report 10 per cent increase in LPG production since government order

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR
premium
India secures LPG and LNG supplies through alternative routes as the West Asia conflict disrupts shipments via the Strait of Hormuz and strains domestic energy availability.
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 7:19 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
As India struggles to receive shipments from West Asia, the country has secured additional supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) which do not pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a top government official said on Tuesday.
 
The conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance has led to a shortage of critical energy supplies, primarily LPG and LNG, in India. The government has prioritised allocation of the two fuels for domestic cooking gas, with commercial and industrial users experiencing supply cuts. 
“Both LPG and LNG supplies are likely to reach India soon,” the official said, without disclosing details of the suppliers. Indian refiners have also been able to increase domestic production of LPG by 10 per cent since the government directed oil companies to maximise cooking gas output. 
The government, on March 5, instructed all oil companies operating in the country to maximise LPG production at their refineries for domestic cooking gas. India remains highly exposed to supply disruption in LPG and LNG supplies as a significant portion of its imports transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint that has come under attack since the conflict began in West Asia.
 
Facing a shortage, the Indian government has prioritised allocation of LPG for domestic consumers, with commercial establishments including restaurants and hotels flagging non-availability of cooking gas.
 
On Tuesday, the government set up a committee with executives from the three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum -- to review LPG allocation to restaurants, hotels and other industries.
 
Non-domestic supplies from imported LPG are being prioritised to essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a post on X.
 
‘Improving crude stock’
 
Indian oil companies have increased crude oil supplies from non-Hormuz routes in the last ten days, the official said, adding that around 70 per cent of the country’s imports are now sourced through such routes, as against 55 per cent prior to the beginning of the war.
 
“Crude stocks have improved in recent days as companies secured supplies from non-Hormuz routes,” the official said. All retail outlets across the country have been dispensing fuel, with refineries operating at full capacity, he added.
 
On March 3, a government official updated that India holds 25 days of crude oil and 25 days of diesel and petrol inventory. There has been no update on India’s oil inventory since then.
 
Since the West Asia war, Indian refiners have significantly ramped up purchases of Russian oil stranded at sea. The US authorities also issued a 30-day waiver, which expires on April 4, for India to buy sanctioned and non-sanctioned Russian oil to ensure energy availability.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

E-way bill generation rises 18.8% in February to third-highest level

Govt eases China-linked FDI curbs under Press Note 3: What it means

Govt seeks Parliament approval for ₹2.01 trillion extra FY26 spending

Govt relaxes FDI norms for China, other countries sharing land border

RBI steps up support for rupee, bond markets as crude oil prices surge

Topics :lpg crisisWest AsiaLPG importsIsrael Iran ConflictLiquefied Natural Gas

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story