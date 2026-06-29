India seeks EU scrap export relief as curbs threaten trade pact gains

India has asked the European Union for relief from planned curbs on metal scrap exports as steel and ​aluminium makers warn the move could tighten supplies, raise costs and ​undermine gains from a trade pact, industry and government officials said.

From May 2027, the ‌EU's revised waste shipment regulation is set to bar exports of non-hazardous waste to countries outside the OECD group of mostly developed economies, unless the EU approves them by November 2026.

The European Commission is also considering separate measures to limit aluminium scrap exports in plans delayed until September, EU industry sources said last week.

"The EU is a key supplier of high-quality ferrous scrap to India and any export curbs could tighten supply and raise costs for domestic steelmakers," said Pankaj Chadha, chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India.

This year's trade deal between India and the EU is set to take ‌effect early next year. It does not provide direct relief from EU carbon emission levies, but New Delhi expects Brussels to avoid steps that pressure industries, officials said. Industry representatives have raised the scrap curbs issue with India's trade ministry, and India has formally applied to retain access to recyclable materials under the new regime, documents reviewed by Reuters show. Export quotas rather than a complete ban could be one of the relief measures, said a government official who ​sought anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.