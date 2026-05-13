India set for record DAP import in single tender amid supply fears

India is set to import a record 1.35 million metric tons of ​diammonium phosphate (DAP) in a single tender, government ​sources said, as the disruption in fertiliser supplies due ‌to the Iran conflict prompts New Delhi to secure larger supplies.

The purchases, equivalent to about a quarter of India's annual DAP imports, are likely to tighten global supplies and support prices, which have already risen on higher energy and freight costs.

Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) agreed to buy 765,000 tons of DAP at $930 per ton on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis for delivery to the west coast, ‌and another 581,500 tons at $935 per ton CFR for delivery to the east coast, the sources said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.