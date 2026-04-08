India set to recieve first Iranian oil cargo in 7 years, shows data
Refiners have purchased Iranian oil amid the West Asia conflict that has disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz
Refiners have purchased Iranian oil amid the West Asia conflict that has disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz
India is set to receive Iranian oil this week, its first purchase in seven years after the US temporarily removed sanctions on Iranian oil and refined products to ease supply shortages, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed on Wednesday.
India's oil ministry last week said that refiners have purchased Iranian oil amid the West Asia conflict that has disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:01 PM IST