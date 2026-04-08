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India set to recieve first Iranian oil cargo in 7 years, shows data

Refiners ​have purchased ‌Iranian oil amid the ‌West Asia conflict that ‌has disrupted supplies ​through ​the Strait of Hormuz

Two more India-bound LPG tankers exit Gulf via Hormuz
India purchased Iranian oil after the US temporarily removed sanctions on Iranian oil and ‌refined products to ease supply shortages (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 1:01 PM IST
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India ​is set to ​receive Iranian oil ‌this week, its first purchase in seven years after the US temporarily removed sanctions on Iranian oil and ‌refined products to ease supply shortages, ship tracking data from LSEG and Kpler showed on ​Wednesday.

India's oil ministry last week ‌said that refiners ​have purchased ‌Iranian oil amid the ‌West Asia conflict that ‌has disrupted supplies ​through ​the Strait of Hormuz.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 1:01 PM IST

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