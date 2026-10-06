India sets up unified transport authority to reshape infra planning

Business Standard had reported in April 2025 that the government had been in talks to establish such an authority to give specific attention to legacy transport issues.

The authority was initially expected to function under a transport ministry, a proposal which got shot down to avoid bias in decision making, according to officials. Later, a proposal was also considered to establish the authority under the cabinet secretariat, but the decision was eventually made in favour of DPIIT, which also looks after the Gati Shakti framework.