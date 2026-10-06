India sets up unified transport authority to reshape infra planning

The move, according to officials, was necessitated as transport planning required more deliberation than the Gati Shakti Network Planning Group could offer.
The economics of each mode of transport and its ability to create positive ripple effects based on areas and their primary mobility needs specific research and planning, said an expert.
ITLA will also build a unified transport data repository by obtaining relevant transport and logistics datasets from multiple sources, including GSTN e-way bill, FASTag, Vahan, GPS-based systems, urban traffic management systems and other relevant databases and carry out data analytics (e.g. Freight Flow/O-D analytics) for planning, monitoring and impact assessment.