India should join AI play, not ride anti-AI wave: Citi's Raghavan

India must become an active participant in the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, rather than benefit from capital shifting away from AI-focused markets, said Viswas “Vis” Raghavan, Citi’s head of banking and executive vice-chair.

“While it may benefit India in the short term through foreign portfolio and direct investment inflows, I do not want India to be seen as part of an anti-AI wave,” he said in an interview with Business Standard. “I want India to be very much part of the AI ecosystem. AI is real, ignoring it is at your peril. It will transform economies, companies, the way we work and the way we consume.”