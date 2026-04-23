India-South Korea to conclude FTA renegotiation by mid-2027: Goyal

India and South Korea have decided to conclude the renegotiation talks for the free trade agreement (FTA) by mid-2027, prioritising a more mutually beneficial partnership while also addressing non-tariff barriers and rules of origin, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

“Through sustained and concerted efforts, the two countries have decided to go beyond the earlier agreed aspects and prioritise a more reciprocal and mutually beneficial partnership, with a strong focus on key sectors of shared interest, while also addressing non-tariff barriers and rules of origin. The renegotiation talks are expected to conclude by the end of 2026 or, at the latest, by mid-2027,” Goyal said in a post on X.

Goyal’s post came as a reaction to a post by former Infosys chief finance officer (CFO) TV Mohandas Pai, who in turn, was reacting to a media report about high repatriation of profits by South Korean companies operating in India. “They have a predatory policy of making India import dependent, localisation is poor. They do not allow Indian business freely into their markets as India does. Please push them to open their markets,” Pai wrote, tagging Goyal. Goyal said the India–Republic of Korea FTA, signed in 2009 and brought into effect in 2010 during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) II, is the result of a “poorly negotiated, imbalanced” agreement tilted against India. “Since then, bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries has increased by 92.7 per cent, with India’s imports rising by 103.7 per cent, clearly not favouring India. Thus, while overall trade expanded, the trade deficit also widened,” he said.

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of the Republic of Korea Park Geun-hye met and agreed to commence negotiations to amend the India–Korea FTA, with a view to achieving both qualitative and quantitative growth in trade through an agreed road map. Thereafter, at the Ministerial-level Meeting of the Joint Committee under the Indonesia–Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IKCEPA), the ministers announced the launch of renegotiations, under which eleven rounds were held, and an Early Harvest Package was agreed upon. “At the same time, consistent follow-up to enhance localisation and reduce import dependency of Korean companies operating in India has begun to yield results. We are now witnessing genuine indigenisation and improved reciprocity,” Goyal added.