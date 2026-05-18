India, Sweden aim to double bilateral trade and investment in five years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Sweden and Norway over the past two days sought to deepen India’s trade and investment ties with the two Nordic countries by leveraging the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, which envisages $100 billion in investments and creating one billion jobs in India in the next 15 years. On Monday, during PM Modi’s visit to Norway, the two countries elevated their bilateral relations into a ‘green strategic partnership’. In his statement after his talks with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister Modi said that through this partnership Indian companies will develop global solutions from the blue economy to green shipping by combining India’s scale, speed, and talent with Norway’s technology and capital.

Earlier in the day, Modi concluded his visit to Sweden. After talks between Modi and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson, the two countries resolved to double their bilateral trade and investment in the next five years. India-Sweden bilateral trade reached $7.75 billion in 2025, and Swedish foreign direct investment (FDI) into India reached $2.825 billion during 2000-2025. India and Sweden will hold a bilateral trade and investment summit in India in 2027, and focus on enhancing joint sustainable infrastructure development, including green ports, airports, and digital infrastructure, including data centres. India and Sweden elevated their ties to a strategic partnership, which will encompass security and defence dialogue, including at the ministerial level, and envisages encouraging further Swedish investment in defence production in India’s defence corridors. Indian officials said there are 300 Swedish companies with a presence in India, and they are keen to expand their footprint through tie-ups with India’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

India and Sweden agreed to develop a bilateral SME and start-up platform, establish a virtual India-Sweden Joint Science and Technology Centre (ISJSTC), and also the Sweden-India Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor (SITAC). The two countries’ private and public sectors will collaborate on green steel production, and explore further measures to facilitate the recruitment of highly skilled labour and professional experts between India and Sweden, such as through the ‘Work in Sweden’ programme. Sweden agreed to host more Indian students and researchers under its ‘Study in Sweden’ programme. There are currently 90,000 Indians living and working in Sweden. The Swedish Institute for Space Physics will partner with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the Indian Venus Orbiter Mission. India and Sweden also decided to collaborate in advanced mining and mineral-processing technologies.

The PM will attend the third India-Nordic Summit on May 19 in Oslo, Norway. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Europe after India and the EU concluded negotiations on their trade deal. During his visit to the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway, the PM met top business leaders. Sweden and Norway also conferred upon him their respective civilian honours. On Sunday, PM Modi addressed the European Round Table (ERT) for Industry meeting at Gothenburg in Sweden, which was also attended by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Chief executive officers of major Swedish companies, such as Volvo, AstraZeneca, Saab, and Ericsson, among others, were also present.