India targets year-end start for trade talks with five-nation African bloc

The agreement is expected to cover eight areas: trade in goods and market access; rules of origin; Customs procedures and trade facilitation; trade remedies; sanitary and phytosanitary measures; technical barriers to trade; dispute settlement; and legal and horizontal provisions.

Discussions on a trade agreement with SACU come at a time when African economies have increasingly featured among India’s important export destinations. Within SACU, South Africa has ranked among India’s top 10 export destinations in each of the past six months of the current financial year (2026-27). It is also by far India’s largest trading partner within the bloc, accounting for nearly 93 per cent of India’s total trade with SACU in 2025-26.